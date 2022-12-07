Kerala High Court raps restrictions on female students of Kozhikode medical college hostel

December 07, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday criticised the action of the Kozhikode Government Medical College authorities barring its female students from going out of the college hostel after 9.30 p.m.

When the petitions challenging the restrictions came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked the authorities what benefits the girl students were receiving by being locked up after 9.30 p.m. Some other government medical colleges in the State and higher institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Palakkad and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kozhikode had not imposed such restrictions. No ills were happening in the hostels of such institutions.

The court added that the rules were relaxed for male students, which gave the impression that girls were the cause of all concern.

The court noted that the hostel was within the Kozhikode medical college campus. If the girl students were not safe within the campus, it gave the impression that the campus was not safe at night. If they were told that they could not go out at night, why was the State endeavouring to promote night walks and so on for women, it asked.

In fact, such actions remained only as mere tokenism, the court said, adding that “we are talking about the new Kerala and should not be led by archaic notions.”

The government submitted that the restrictions were imposed as part of discipline. These had been imposed with the concurrence of the parent-teacher association. In fact, the hostel students could go out after 9.30 p.m with the permission of the warden and the principal. It also submitted that the government would issue a new order modifying the restrictions.