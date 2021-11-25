Kerala High Court raps authorities for allowing roads to fall in disrepair

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday criticised the authorities concerned for not carrying out long-lasting repairs of roads in the State.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while dealing with a case relating to repairs of roads in the Kochi Corporation, orally observed that if the engineers did not know how to repair roads that could withstand the rain, they should be asked to resign and go. There were several engineers waiting to get into service.

The court also said the authorities could not say that they did not have the technology to repair roads during the monsoon season. In fact, they should find out innovative techniques. If the potholes developed on the roads were immediately repaired, the whole road could be protected. A stitch in time saves nine.

The court said that in spite of its directive to carry out the repair works properly, ensure that future works were done without delay and fix responsibility on the engineers and officials concerned for the bad roads, the roads had again fallen into disrepair.

The court said the issue had to be taken seriously. The court and the citizens could not afford to conduct repair of roads again every year or every six months, which had become the norm.

‘A tragedy’

The court noted that after the monsoons, it started receiving complaints about bad roads. This was really a tragedy because the court’s earlier judgement to fix responsibility had been forgotten by the stakeholders. This could not be allowed and steps would have to be taken to make them conscious of their constitutional duties.

The court directed the director of pachayat and the director of urban affairs to take stock of the bad roads and adopt steps to ensure that they were repaired immediately.