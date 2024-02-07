Kerala High Court raises questions about licence of P.V. Anvar’s park

February 07, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court wondered how a children’s park could be operated in the State without a valid licence.

The court raised the question while considering a petition against the park owned by P.V. Anvar, MLA, at Kakkadampoyil in Koodaranji panchayat

The panchayat informed the court that it had not issued a licence for the park. Though Mr. Anvar had applied for a licence, it was returned for making certain corrections in it after it was found defective, the panchayat informed the court.

However, the counsel for Mr. Anvar contended that the park was functioning with a deemed licence. The counsel for the State government informed the court that a licence would be deemed to have been issued when no decision is taken within 30 days of filing the application.

Earlier, T.V. Rajan, the petitioner, submitted a set of documents before the court, which he had obtained by way of an application filed under the Right To Information Act. The documents reportedly stated that the panchayat had not issued a licence for the park.

The court posted the case for Wednesday.

