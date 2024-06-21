Kerala High Court quashes order for attachment of Highrich properties

The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the order of the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court confirming the provisional order for attachment of properties of Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited issued by the competent authority under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act in a case related to laundering of money collected from investors and also allowing the competent authority to sell off the attached properties.

The court passed the order while allowing a petition by the managing directors of the company challenging the sessions court’s order. The view taken by the sessions court that delay of over 60 days in filing an application for confirmation of attachment could be condoned was incorrect, the court observed.

The prosecution case against the company directors was that they had collected money from investors in violation of the restrictive provisions in the BUDS Act and siphoned off the money so collected.

