GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court quashes order for attachment of Highrich properties

Published - June 21, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the order of the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court confirming the provisional order for attachment of properties of Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited issued by the competent authority under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act in a case related to laundering of money collected from investors and also allowing the competent authority to sell off the attached properties.

The court passed the order while allowing a petition by the managing directors of the company challenging the sessions court’s order. The view taken by the sessions court that delay of over 60 days in filing an application for confirmation of attachment could be condoned was incorrect, the court observed.

The prosecution case against the company directors was that they had collected money from investors in violation of the restrictive provisions in the BUDS Act and siphoned off the money so collected.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.