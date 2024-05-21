GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala High Court quashes Governor’s nominations to KU Senate

Chancellor directed to make fresh nominations, considering the petitioners’ claims within six weeks

Published - May 21, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed four nominations made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of Universities, to the senate of the Kerala University (KU).

Justice Muhammed Nias C.P. directed the Chancellor to make fresh nominations, considering the petitioners’ claims within six weeks.

The court said that there is no unbridled power vested with the Chancellor while making the nominations in terms of the statutory provisions.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Arunima Ashok and another student, challenging the order nominating a third-semester History degree student and a fifth-semester student of Bachelor of Computer Application to the senate.

The court also quashed the Chancellor’s order nominating two fifth-semester students under the category of students having outstanding ability in fine arts and sports respectively.

The court also dismissed a petition filed by K.N. Madhusudanan Pillai of Thiruvananthapuram challenging the nomination of Muralidharan Pillai, Shiju Khan J.S. and R. Rajesh as government representatives to the senate.

Big blow

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said the High Court order annulling nominations that were made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to the Kerala University senate is a “significant blow to his efforts to impede the modernisation of higher education in the State.”

She further expressed that his overbearing stance has negatively impacted the sector and its future trajectory.

In a statement, Dr. Bindu said the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, was mandated by his responsibility to nominate four persons who have excelled in the fields of humanities, science, arts and sports. However, deviating from established norms, Mr. Khan opted to nominate four individuals outside the recommended panel of eight candidates provided by the university.

She added that the Chancellor’s nominees lacked the requisite qualifications necessary to become senate members.

The government hoped the court judgment would serve to bring an end to controversies that could jeopardise its initiatives in the sector, Dr. Bindu added.

Welcoming the High Court order, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan said the verdict has exposed Sangh Parivar efforts to destablise the government through the Governor. The judgment has dealt a severe blow to the United Democratic Front (UDF), Bharatiya Janata Party, and a section of the media that supported the Governor’s actions and had maintained a hostile stance towards the government.

(with input from Thiruvananthapuram bureau)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.