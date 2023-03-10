Kerala High Court quashes evidence tampering case against Transport Minister Antony Raju

March 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the criminal case pending before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram for tampering the evidence in a drug smuggling case against Transport Minister Antony Raju on technical reasons.

The prosecution case was that Mr. Raju in his earlier capacity as a lawyer of the accused Australian national in the narcotic smuggling case had aided the accused to tamper with the evidence to escape from the clutches of law. Though the Australian national was convicted, the High Court acquitted him after finding that the underwear in which he had concealed hashish was too small for the accused to wear.

Later, the police registered the case alleging that Mr. Raju, along with the court clerk, conspired to secure the acquittal of the accused, got the undergarment released, made alterations to the same by making it unsuitable for the accused and returned the same to the court.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. quashed the case on the grounds that the cognizance of the case on the basis of a police report was not legally sustainable as it was in violation of the statutory stipulation under Section 195(1)(b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

P. Vijaya Bhanu, senior counsel for the Minister, contended that the police had no authority to conduct an investigation in such cases. The magistrate court should not have taken cognizance of the offence under Section 193 (fabrication of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) unless a complaint was lodged by the court concerned in writing or its authorised officer.

The court, however, clarified that this would not preclude the competent authority or the court concerned from taking up the matter and pursuing the prosecution in compliance with the procedure contemplated under Section 195(1)(b) of the CrPC.

“Though, this court interfered in the proceedings for technical reasons, it cannot be ignored that the allegations raised are serious in nature. The materials placed before this court reveal allegations which are of such nature and gravity that interfere with the judicial functions and thereby polluting the mechanism of administration of justice,” said the court.

The court directed the High Court Registry to take appropriate action under the relevant provisions of the CrPC without any delay as it felt that such acts were required to be dealt with strictly with all vigour.