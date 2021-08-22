Kerala High Court quashes charges against former CUK Joint Registrar

Court orders payment of all benefits and salary arrears to him

Three years of struggle for justice ended in a happy note for S. Gopinath, who was removed from service while he was serving as Joint Registrar at the Central University of Kerala (CUK).

On Saturday, he celebrated Onam with his family in Kasaragod, as the long-drawn legal battle ended, with the Kerala High Court quashing charges levelled against him by the university and ordered it to clear all benefits and salary arrears due to him within three months.

Mr. Gopinath was removed from service following allegations that he was instrumental in taking on rent a building to house the boys’ hostel of the CUK, agreeing to pay a monthly rent of ₹75,000 as well as an advance amount for three months to the building owner without the approval of the Vice Chancellor or the Registrar. This reportedly cost the university a loss of ₹3.5 lakh during 2013-14.

He was also accused of renting out a building without obtaining a rent reasonableness certificate (RRC) from the Central Public works Department (CPWD) and failure to enter into an agreement prior to payment of the amount and remitting a sum in excess of what was shown in the RRC, which was obtained two years later. With the enquiry officer giving a report against him and the single judge court approving the proceedings, he challenged the order.

However, the High Court questioned the findings of the enquiry officer appointed by the university. It was of the view that the officer had failed to establish the specific charges against the petitioner. The court also found that the decision was taken at the level of the Vice chancellor and the Registrar of the university.

With the judgment coming in his favour, the CUK will have to pay approximately ₹1.3 crore to him, Mr. Gopinath said.