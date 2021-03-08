Kerala High Court posts Sunny Leone’s bail plea for hearing on March 23

Bollywood actor and her husband face cheating case in connection with a show that did not come off

The Kerala High Court on Monday posted for hearing on March 23 the anticipatory bail petition filed by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and her husband in a cheating case registered against them in connection with a show that did not come off.

The case against Ms. Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and Sunil Rajani, chief executive officer of their production house, was filed by Shiyas Kunhumuhammed of Perumbavoor, the coordinator of the show.

The complainant alleged that the actor and other accused had entered into a contract with him for performing stage shows in Kerala and abroad and had allegedly received ₹39 lakh. However, Ms. Leone and the others had committed a breach of contract by not performing in the shows and also failed to return the money.