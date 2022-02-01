Kerala High Court orders transfer of mobile phones produced by actor Dileep

Director General of Prosecution tells court that custodial interrogation of the accused is required in the case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the High Court Registrar General to forthwith transfer the mobile phones produced by actor Dileep and other accused in the conspiracy case to the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Aluva.

JusticeGopinath P. passed the order when the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Dileep and other accused came up for hearing.

During the hearing, Director General of Prosecution (DGP) T.A. Shaji submitted that the accused were not cooperating with the investigation and therefore the investigation could not be taken forward. If the police were given custody of the accused,more information could be elicited through custodial interrogation. In fact, ample material was available against the accused.

He pointed out that the actor at one point of time during the interrogation told the investigation officer that he would not cooperate with the probe.When DGP also submitted that the investigation officer had identified more phones used by the accused, the court said the police could conduct an investigation into whatever information they were able to gather.The investigation officer verified the six mobile phonesand confirmed that the five mobile phones produced were the same ones mentioned by him. However, the sixth one could not be identified. As for the iPhone used by the actor, the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number given by the investigation officer was wrong, the DGP submitted.The court observed that it did not want to be told that the accused were receiving more protection than what an ordinary accused would not have got.The court adjourned to Thursday the hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions.