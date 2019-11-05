Kerala

HC orders State government to preserve bodies of two Maoists

Kerala High Court also directs State government to produce all the records relating to the case as well as the post mortem report

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government not to cremate the dead bodies of Karthi and Manivasakam, the two suspected Maoists who were killed in an encounter at Attapady forest in Palakkad district.

The court ordered that the bodies be preserved until further orders.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by the relatives of the two Maoists seeking to quash the Palakkad Sessions Judge’s order allowing the police to cremate their bodies.

The court also directed the State government to produce all the records relating to the case as well as the post mortem report, and that the bodies be kept intact.

Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the police had no objection to preserving the bodies for some more days. However, there was every likelihood that the bodies would be decomposed. He also submitted that all procedures had been complied with by the police in the matter. There was no violation of Supreme Court guidelines on encounter killings.

