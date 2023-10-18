ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court orders online appearance of Idukki District Collector

October 18, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - KOCHI

Plea seeking to curb land encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has asked the Idukki District Collector to appear before it online on October 24 on the issue of legal and illegal title deeds of holdings in Munnar.

The court issued the direction on a petition moved by One Earth One Life, an NGO, seeking to curb land encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar.

Though the Idukki District Collector had been assigned election duty in a north Indian State, the Kerala High Court stayed it. The Collector shall continue in the post for six months, a Division Bench of the court orally observed on Tuesday.

Hareesh Vasudevan, the Amicus Curiae, informed the court that the State government had earlier notified Munnar as a special tourism zone and a legislation for the management of the zone was enacted. The court sought the views of the State government in implementing the legislation. The court posted the case for October 24.

CONNECT WITH US