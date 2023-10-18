HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court orders online appearance of Idukki District Collector

Plea seeking to curb land encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar

October 18, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has asked the Idukki District Collector to appear before it online on October 24 on the issue of legal and illegal title deeds of holdings in Munnar.

The court issued the direction on a petition moved by One Earth One Life, an NGO, seeking to curb land encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar.

Though the Idukki District Collector had been assigned election duty in a north Indian State, the Kerala High Court stayed it. The Collector shall continue in the post for six months, a Division Bench of the court orally observed on Tuesday.

Hareesh Vasudevan, the Amicus Curiae, informed the court that the State government had earlier notified Munnar as a special tourism zone and a legislation for the management of the zone was enacted. The court sought the views of the State government in implementing the legislation. The court posted the case for October 24.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.