Kerala High Court orders Kochi City Commissioner to investigate allegations of ransom against police

A suo motu case was initiated on basis of newspaper report and Justice Devan Ramachandran has directed the Commissioner to inquire into all aspects mentioned in the media report and file a report in a sealed cover before the court

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday initiated a suo motu case on the basis of a newspaper report that alleged that a family from Delhi residing in Kochi was being harassed by the police and that the police had demanded ₹5 lakh for releasing their two daughters from custody.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Kochi City Police Commissioner to inquire into all aspects mentioned in the newspaper report and file a report in a sealed cover before the court.

The court also directed the Commissioner to ensure that the family was not subject to any further harassment or vexation in any manner whatsoever. The court appointed lawyer A.V. Jojo as an amicus curiae in the case.

According to a report appearing in a Malayalam newspaper, the two sisters reportedly went missing from their house on August 21. The police later informed the parents that the girls had left for Mumbai by train and asked them to go to Delhi and trace them out. With the help of the Delhi police, the girls were traced out along with two men. It was later revealed that the girls were raped. The Kerala Police arrested one of the two men, Subair, and brought the two girls back to Kochi.

‘Sons arrested’

The newspaper report further said that the police refused to hand over the girls to the family and asked the parents to marry the elder girls off to the accused. The report also alleged that the police had demanded ₹5 lakh for releasing the girls from custody. The family had also alleged that their two sons were arrested by the police on charges of molesting their sisters.

The court said that it certainly was aware that every story had two versions. But, going by the newspaper report, this was certainly a matter that should engage the attention of the court.

The court, while ordering to list the case for further consideration on October 25, observed that very serious allegations were made against certain police officers by the family.