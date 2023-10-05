HamberMenu
Kerala High Court orders further probe into violinist Balabhaskar’s death

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directs CBI to identify if there was any conspiracy or connection between activities of gold smuggling and the road accident

October 05, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Violinist Balabhaskar

Violinist Balabhaskar | Photo Credit: T. SINGARAVELOU

The Kerala High Court on October 5 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigation into the death of violinist Balabhaskar.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the CBI to identify if there was any conspiracy or connection between activities of gold smuggling and the road accident resulting in the death of Balabhaskar in 2018 and complete the investigation in three months.

The court observed that the investigation conducted by the CBI has not been foolproof and “the circumstances arising in the case” need to be probed further.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by K.C. Unni, father of Balabhaskar, and another person.

The violinist and his daugther died in a road accident in the early hours of September 25, 2018 in Thiruvananthapuram. His wife was also seriously injured in the accident.

The CBI was entrusted with the investigation on July 27, 2020 following his parents’ protest against the police report which concluded that it was a case of road accident. The petitioners alleged that the CBI had not conducted the investigation properly and had submitted the final chargesheet in a hasty manner.

