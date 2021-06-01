Kerala High Court orders for release of remanded protesters in Amini on bail

KOCHI

01 June 2021 14:46 IST

Chief Judicial Magistrate asked to take up the cases through videoconferencing by 3 p.m.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the

They were remanded in custody by the Executive Magistrate of Kiltan Island.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bench consisting of Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath also ordered the medical officer of the island to examine the health condition of the accused. The court made it clear that if any one of them were affected by COVID-19, they need not be produced through the VC.

The court passed the directives on a petition filed by Rahmathulla and 11 other arrested persons. According to their petition, they were arrested and remanded in custody on May 28 for seven days. Though the offences slapped on them were bailable, they were not released on bail by the Station House Officer of the Kiltan police station or the Executive Magistrate. They were remanded in custody for seven days when they were conducting peaceful protests.

C. Manu, counsel for the Lakshadweep Administration, pointed out that though the Executive Magistrate was prepared to grant them bail, they refused to go on bail. Besides, there were no conveyance facilities available to take them and produce them before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, in Amini. Therefore they were remanded in custody.

The court also ordered that a report detailing the date of arrest and offence alleged against them be filed before the court by Wednesday.