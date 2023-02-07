Kerala High Court order brings reservation roster in Calicut University back in focus

February 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Reservation roster for appointment of teachers in the University of Calicut is in focus again with the Kerala High Court recently observing that it had faultily earmarked points for persons with disabilities and provided them vertical reservation instead of horizontal reservation.

University sources, however, said on Tuesday that legal opinion would be sought before implementing the order.

A Division Bench of the court delivered the order while considering a petition filed by K.P. Anupama, who had applied for the post of assistant professor in the department of Journalism and Mass Communication and secured second rank. She had alleged that three slots were introduced in the 100-point roster in compliance with 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in violation of the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules (KS&SSR). This led to reduction in the number of posts for Ezhava, Theeya and Billava (ETB) communities, the petitioner, who belongs to the Ezhava community, had claimed. Thus, though there were two vacant posts in the department and despite the petitioner getting the second rank, she did not get the job.

“... It is seen that on account of the faulty procedure adopted by the university, candidates belonging to ETB communities who were otherwise entitled to nine posts in a process of selection for filling up of 63 vacancies, could get only eight posts. That apart, the procedure adopted by the university is violative of Rule 15 of Part II KS&SSR also for the same is contrary to the rotation turns provided for in the Annexure to Part II KS&SSR. In terms of the said Annexure, the rotation turns for ETB communities are 2, 14, 18, 28, 34, 42, 54, 58, and 62 and on account of the introduction of additional slots in the roster, the turns of ETB communities have been changed to 3, 15, 19, 30, 36, 44, 57, and 61. When a percentage of reservation is fixed in favour of a category by allotting reserve points in a roster, the same are to be filled from among the members of that reserved category only...,” the order said. The university was directed to appoint the petitioner as assistant professor in the department in the vacancy corresponding to 54 forthwith and rework the rotation chart in respect of the appointments already made.

The court also pointed out that the reservation procedure would have to follow the principles laid down in the Indira Sawhney case, where it was clarified that the percentage of reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes should remain intact while giving representation for people with disabilities.