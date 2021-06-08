Kerala High Court observes that homeopathy physicians can prescribe medicines for COVID-19

Kochi

08 June 2021 18:13 IST

The court, however, says medicines should be used as adjuvant to standard management guidelines

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday held that a qualified homeopathic physician can prescribe and dispense preventive and prophylactic homeopathy medicines for COVID-19.

Justice N. Nagaresh observed that homeopathic physicians could also use homeopathy medicines for symptom management of COVID-19-like illness.

The court, while allowing a petition by a homeopathic physician, observed that homeopaths may provide add-on intervention to the conventional cases of COVID-19 and prescribe drugs. But, the suggested medicine should be as adjuvant to standard management guidelines in the hospital settings with the approval of the authorities and willingness of the patients.

AYUSH guidelines

The verdict came on a writ petition filed by Jayaprasad Karunakaran from Thiruvananthapuram. According to him, he was prevented by the heath authorities from treating COVID-19 patients.

The court cited the AYUSH Ministry guidelines and Supreme Court rulings on symptom management and prevention of COVID-19 by homeopaths. The court ordered that the petitioner was not obstructed from practising homeopathy as per the guidelines of the AYUSH Ministry.