Kerala High Court moved seeking CBI probe into journalist’s death

Plaint says prosecution helping IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman to escape from case

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 25, 2022 19:58 IST

A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Thursday by the brother of journalist K.M. Basheer who was killed in a road accident involving IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the accident.

In his petition, Abdurahman, brother of the deceased journalist, said that the prosecution was helping the first accused and IAS officer, Sreeram Venkitaraman, to escape from the case. The prosecution had made all the attempts to concoct a case. The police had not conducted a proper investigation into the case so far. The police investigation was insufficient to prove the case. Though he had requested the government to entrust the probe with the CBI, no action had been taken on his plea.

The petitioner pointed out that of the two mobile phones in the possession of Basheer, the police had wrongly stated in the Mahassar that they had recovered only old model phones. This itself showed that the prosecution had helped the accused to save himself from the heinous crime.

