Kerala High Court moved for takeover of KSRTC by government

Petition by conductors alleges mismanagement of corporation

A petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to take over the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with immediate effect in view of the ‘mismanagement’ in the corporation.

In a petition, Rajeev R. and six other conductors pointed out that the corporation had reached a stage where it was not able to pay its employees salaries because of mismanagement. A veil of secrecy surrounded the entire financial dealing of the corporation. In fact, the last audit was done by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in 2015. The corporation had deviated from its basic objective. Public money was being mismanaged by the management. The non-publication of the audit report for the last seven years was illegal and against the public interest, the petition said.

The petition also sought a directive to the State government to take over the management of the KSRTC, invoking the provisions of the Road Transport Act, 1950, and order a detailed financial audit and publish a report in a time-bound manner.