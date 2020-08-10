Kerala High Court moved against curbs on inter-State travel

Petition challenges Kasaragod district administration’s order banning travel without passes

The Kerala High Court has adjourned to August 17 the hearing on a writ petition challenging the Kasaragod district administration’s order banning inter-State travel without obtaining passes.

When the petition filed by K. Sreekanth, a member of the Kasaragod district panchayat, was taken up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that the district authorities needed to ensure that disaster-prone areas were identified and measures for preventing such disasters were to be undertaken by the district and local authorities. Therefore, passes had to be obtained by those who intended to cross the State’s borders.

The petitioner contended that the decision of the district administration to restrict travel to the neighbouring States was in violation of Phase 2 and Phase 3 Unlock guidelines issued by the Centre. Kasaragod district mostly relied on Mangaluru for vegetables and other goods. The curbs on movement of vehicles were causing serious difficulties to the people of the district, said the petitioner.