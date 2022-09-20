Lawyers associated with the Kerala High Court Advocates Association on Tuesday abstained from work in protest against the alleged police assault on advocate Jayakumar of the Kollam Bar Association. They also took out a protest march in Kochi city.
Kerala High Court lawyers protest against police assault
