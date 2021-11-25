Kerala High Court issues warning on flagpoles

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday warned that the secretary of the Local Self-Government and Revenue authorities would have to face the consequences if flagpoles erected in contravention of the Kerala Land Conservancy Act are not removed.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a petition filed by Mannam Sugar Mills Cooperative Limited, Panthalam, seeking a directive to dismantle flagpoles erected by various trade unions in front of its gates.

The court had earlier directed that action be taken under every applicable law, including the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, against the perpetrators if they did not remove the flag posts on their own.

The court observed that since the time frame fixed by it had now expired, it was to be presumed that the persons who still kept these flag masts or posts on public places were aware of the consequences but had still chosen not to remove it, thus being ready to face the consequences to the full effect of the law.