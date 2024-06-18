ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court issues notice to CM, daughter

Published - June 18, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

On Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s plea seeking into financial dealings between Exalogic Solutions Limited, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has issued notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and others in a petition filed by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition was filed challenging the order of the Special Court of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which dismissed his petition seeking a probe into the financial dealings between Exalogic Solutions Limited, the now-defunct company of Ms. Veena, and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

In his petition before the Special Court, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had sought a probe into the payment of ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic by the CMRL. He had also contended that the CMRL made the payment to facilitate their procurement of mineral sand from the Thottappally Spillway, mined by the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. However, the Special Court had rejected the plea.

In his appeal before the High Court, the legislator argued that the Special Court wrongly assessed the merit of the case and passed the order rather than determining whether there was a prima facie case against Ms. Veena and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The High Court has posted the case for July 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US