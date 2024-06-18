GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court issues notice to CM, daughter

On Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s plea seeking into financial dealings between Exalogic Solutions Limited, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited

Published - June 18, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has issued notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and others in a petition filed by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA.

The petition was filed challenging the order of the Special Court of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which dismissed his petition seeking a probe into the financial dealings between Exalogic Solutions Limited, the now-defunct company of Ms. Veena, and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

In his petition before the Special Court, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had sought a probe into the payment of ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic by the CMRL. He had also contended that the CMRL made the payment to facilitate their procurement of mineral sand from the Thottappally Spillway, mined by the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. However, the Special Court had rejected the plea.

In his appeal before the High Court, the legislator argued that the Special Court wrongly assessed the merit of the case and passed the order rather than determining whether there was a prima facie case against Ms. Veena and others.

The High Court has posted the case for July 2.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.