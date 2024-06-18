Kerala High Court issues notice to CM, daughter

The Kerala High Court has issued notice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and others in a petition filed by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA.

The petition was filed challenging the order of the Special Court of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which dismissed his petition seeking a probe into the financial dealings between Exalogic Solutions Limited, the now-defunct company of Ms. Veena, and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

In his petition before the Special Court, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had sought a probe into the payment of ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic by the CMRL. He had also contended that the CMRL made the payment to facilitate their procurement of mineral sand from the Thottappally Spillway, mined by the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. However, the Special Court had rejected the plea.

In his appeal before the High Court, the legislator argued that the Special Court wrongly assessed the merit of the case and passed the order rather than determining whether there was a prima facie case against Ms. Veena and others.

The High Court has posted the case for July 2.