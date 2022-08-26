Kerala High Court issues notice to CBI, govt. on death of journalist K. M. Basheer

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 26, 2022 20:52 IST

The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the State government and the CBI on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the death of journalist K. M. Basheer. The petition was moved by Abdurahiman, the brother of Basheer. The police case is that Basheer was killed when a speeding car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman hit the journalist. The court will consider the case after the Onam holidays.

