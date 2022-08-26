Kerala High Court issues notice to CBI, govt. on death of journalist K. M. Basheer

Kerala High Court issues notice to CBI, govt. on death of journalist K. M. BasheerKOCHI
The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the State government and the CBI on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the death of journalist K. M. Basheer. The petition was moved by Abdurahiman, the brother of Basheer. The police case is that Basheer was killed when a speeding car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman hit the journalist. The court will consider the case after the Onam holidays.
