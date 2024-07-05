ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court has not stayed proceedings on pandaram land, says Lakshadweep Administration

Published - July 05, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lakshadweep Administration has said that the Kerala High Court has not stayed any of the ongoing proceedings, including survey, in ‘pandaram lands’ on the islands.

Referring to a report claiming that the court had stayed the survey on a public interest litigation petition filed by Mohammed Sadique of Kalpeni island, the authorities said in a communication issued on July 4 that the Division Bench of Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun had only refrained the respondents from taking any coercive action or eviction of the islanders, who were in possession of pandaram lands till September 15, 2024, pending final disposal of the writ petition.

The Lakshadweep Administration and the local population had locked horns after the former allegedly insisted that such property belonged to the government. People had blamed the administration for trying to displace them from their native land by trying to claim ownership over pandaram lands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US