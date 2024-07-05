GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court has not stayed proceedings on pandaram land, says Lakshadweep Administration

Published - July 05, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Lakshadweep Administration has said that the Kerala High Court has not stayed any of the ongoing proceedings, including survey, in ‘pandaram lands’ on the islands.

Referring to a report claiming that the court had stayed the survey on a public interest litigation petition filed by Mohammed Sadique of Kalpeni island, the authorities said in a communication issued on July 4 that the Division Bench of Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun had only refrained the respondents from taking any coercive action or eviction of the islanders, who were in possession of pandaram lands till September 15, 2024, pending final disposal of the writ petition.

The Lakshadweep Administration and the local population had locked horns after the former allegedly insisted that such property belonged to the government. People had blamed the administration for trying to displace them from their native land by trying to claim ownership over pandaram lands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.