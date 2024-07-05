Kerala High Court has not stayed proceedings on pandaram land, says Lakshadweep Administration

The Lakshadweep Administration has said that the Kerala High Court has not stayed any of the ongoing proceedings, including survey, in ‘pandaram lands’ on the islands.

Referring to a report claiming that the court had stayed the survey on a public interest litigation petition filed by Mohammed Sadique of Kalpeni island, the authorities said in a communication issued on July 4 that the Division Bench of Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun had only refrained the respondents from taking any coercive action or eviction of the islanders, who were in possession of pandaram lands till September 15, 2024, pending final disposal of the writ petition.

The Lakshadweep Administration and the local population had locked horns after the former allegedly insisted that such property belonged to the government. People had blamed the administration for trying to displace them from their native land by trying to claim ownership over pandaram lands.