Kerala High Court grants govt. time to explain measures taken to prevent boat accidents

June 07, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the State government two weeks’ time to file a comprehensive report on the Tanur boat accident and the measures taken to prevent such accidents in future.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti directed the State government to nominate the senior-most bureaucrat of the department concerned to assist the court in the case.

The court issued the directives when a suo motu case initiated in the wake of the boat tragedy came up for hearing. The government pleader sought time to file a detailed report regarding the boat tragedy.

The court asked the State government to inform it of the implementation of the recommendations of the K. Narayana Kurup Commission which inquired into the Kumarakom boat tragedy in 2002 which claimed 29 lives. The court also impleaded Vincent Panikulangara, who was the counsel for the commission, in the court. He sought to assist the court in this regard and submitted that the State government was yet to implement the recommendations of the commission.

