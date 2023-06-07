ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court grants govt. time to explain measures taken to prevent boat accidents

June 07, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Court asks State to inform it of implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Narayana Kurup Commission that inquired into the Kumarakom boat tragedy

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the State government two weeks’ time to file a comprehensive report on the Tanur boat accident and the measures taken to prevent such accidents in future.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti directed the State government to nominate the senior-most bureaucrat of the department concerned to assist the court in the case.

The court issued the directives when a suo motu case initiated in the wake of the boat tragedy came up for hearing. The government pleader sought time to file a detailed report regarding the boat tragedy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court asked the State government to inform it of the implementation of the recommendations of the K. Narayana Kurup Commission which inquired into the Kumarakom boat tragedy in 2002 which claimed 29 lives. The court also impleaded Vincent Panikulangara, who was the counsel for the commission, in the court. He sought to assist the court in this regard and submitted that the State government was yet to implement the recommendations of the commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US