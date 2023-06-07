HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court grants govt. time to explain measures taken to prevent boat accidents

Court asks State to inform it of implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Narayana Kurup Commission that inquired into the Kumarakom boat tragedy

June 07, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the State government two weeks’ time to file a comprehensive report on the Tanur boat accident and the measures taken to prevent such accidents in future.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti directed the State government to nominate the senior-most bureaucrat of the department concerned to assist the court in the case.

The court issued the directives when a suo motu case initiated in the wake of the boat tragedy came up for hearing. The government pleader sought time to file a detailed report regarding the boat tragedy.

The court asked the State government to inform it of the implementation of the recommendations of the K. Narayana Kurup Commission which inquired into the Kumarakom boat tragedy in 2002 which claimed 29 lives. The court also impleaded Vincent Panikulangara, who was the counsel for the commission, in the court. He sought to assist the court in this regard and submitted that the State government was yet to implement the recommendations of the commission.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.