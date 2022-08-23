Kerala High Court grants bail to vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to vlogger Sooraj Palakkaran in a case relating to insulting a woman by portraying her in a bad light on social media.

The vlogger surrendered before the police on July 29 after the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail. He had been in judicial custody since.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint against T.P. Nandakumar who runs the Crime magazine, alleging that he had asked her – then an employee with the magazine – to make an obscene video against a woman minister.