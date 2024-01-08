Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to Suresh Gopi in alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist case

January 08, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Kochi

Actor and former MP Suresh Gopi was January 8 (on Monday) granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court in a case registered in connection with his alleged misbehaviour toward a woman journalist.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by a woman journalist on a charge that Suresh Gopi touched her inappropriately during a press briefing on October 27, 2023 in Kozhikode. The actor had approached court seeking anticipatory following incorporation of Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) in the chargesheet.

According to the complainant, Suresh Gopi had placed his hand on her shoulder repeatedly despite her objections.

The actor, in his petition, alleged that it was a politically motivated case and that the false case was registered for leading a BJP rally against the Kerala Government in connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud.