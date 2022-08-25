Kerala High Court further extends order on appearance of Alenchery

Kerala High Court further extends order on appearance of AlencheryKOCHI
The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till September 1 its order exempting Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry from appearing in person before the Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, in a case relating to the illegal sale of land belonging to the Church. The court further extended the order when petitions filed by Alencherry came up for hearing.
