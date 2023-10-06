Kerala High Court flays Kannur jail authorities for housing prisoners based on political allegiance

October 06, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has slammed the authorities of the Central Prison, Kannur, for housing prisoners in different blocks based on their political allegiance.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar made the observation recently while confirming the rigorous imprisonment for six months awarded by the Thalassery Sessions Court to three convicts belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party — Phalgunan, Dinesan, Ashokan — in a case relating to the murder of their co-prisonser and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist Raveendran. He was killed during clashes among inmates belonging to the BJP and the CPI(M) in the jail in 2004. The court acquitted four other BJP activists in the case.

Life term upheld

The court upheld the life term awarded to first accused Pavithran and seventh accused Anilkumar who died during the pendency of the appeal.

The court observed: “We fail to understand how the authorities of the Central Prison, Kannur, could house prisoners in different blocks based on their political allegiance. That, in fact, leads to incidents like the instant one. Like prison officers, prisoners also shall not indulge in any political activity inside the four walls of the prisons.”

The court added that Section 13 of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Act catalogues the duties of the officers of the prisons which insists to (1) treat every prisoner impartially and with humanity, (2) hear any complaint or report made by a prisoner and redress the grievance, (3) maintain discipline in the prison, and (4) exercise or perform his powers and functions and discharge his duties promptly and effectively.

To reform inmates

The court observed that the State and the officials have a solemn duty to ensure that prisons are administered with the avowed objective of reforming the inmates and reintegrating them into society. No arbitrary or ill-motivated act can have a place in the matters concerning prisons and the obligation of the State to curb any such undesirable act is absolute.

The court also directed the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services to ensure that the prisons in the State are administered consistent with the provisions in the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Act.