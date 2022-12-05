Kerala High Court extends order against arrest of four Keralites in Telangana MLA poaching case

December 05, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday extended till December 9 its interim order restraining the Telangana Police from arresting four Keralites in a case registered in connection with the alleged attempt to poach Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLAs as part of ‘Operation Lotus.’

Justice K. Babu passed the order while posting the anticipatory bail petitions on December 9 for hearing on the question of their maintainability.

The court also ordered the Registry to send notice to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Telangana, through email.

The petitions are moved by K.N. Manilal of Ernakulam; and M. Sarath Mohan, Vimal Vijayan, and Prashanth K.P., coordinator, clinical coordinator and administrative executive respectively of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre , Kochi.

According to the petitioners, the case was originally registered for criminal conspiracy, offering gratification, bribery, and criminal intimidation against Ramachandran Barathi, Kore Nadu Kumar, and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji. The allegation was that these accused persons had conspired with Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Tushar Vellappalli and Jaggu Kottilil, a doctor in AIMS, Kochi. While Manilal is a relative of the doctor, others are employees of the hospital.

The petitioners said they were not connected with the case and they were not at all interested in the political affairs of Telangana. In fact, they were not aware of the whereabouts of Dr. Kottilil. Besides, the petitioners were low-grade employees and the case would cause them financial stress. In fact, the High Court of Telangana had already granted regular bail to the three accused in the case. The petitioners had already appeared before the camp office of the Telangana Police in Kochi and were interrogated by them.