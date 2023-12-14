GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court extends interim order staying further action against Union Minister

State seeks more time to file an affidavit in response to Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s petition seeking to quash FIRs against him for making social media posts in the wake of Kalamassery blasts

December 14, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended by six weeks its interim order directing the police not to take any coercive steps against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in two cases registered against him for allegedly making statements on social media in the wake of the blasts at a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi recently.

Justice C.S. Dias passed the order when petitions filed by the Minister seeking to quash two FIRs against him came up for hearing. The State government sought more time to file an affidavit in response to his petition.

The cases have been registered against Mr. Chandrasekhar under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 120 (o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order) of the Kerala Police Act.

The Union Minister said in his petitions that he had not made any statement or imputation against any community, and that he had only pointed out the irresponsible actions of the State government and the ruling party.

