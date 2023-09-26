Kerala High Court disposes of plea for shifting trial in Sharon murder case to T.N., allows accused to raise issue in trial court

September 26, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday closed a petition filed by Greeshma, alias Sreekutty, an accused in the Sharon murder case, seeking to shift the trial in the case to a court in Tamil Nadu. The court granted her liberty to raise the issue before the trial court in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to her petition, as the alleged offence of administering poison in drinks to Sharon occurred at her house in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, a court in Kerala lacked the jurisdiction to try the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that as per a recent Supreme Court judgment, the question of territorial jurisdiction could be raised during the trial of a case. The case is pending before the Additional Sessions Judge, Neyyattinkara.