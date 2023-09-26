HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court disposes of plea for shifting trial in Sharon murder case to T.N., allows accused to raise issue in trial court

Greeshma says court in Kerala lacks jurisdiction to try case as the alleged offence occurred at Nagercoil

September 26, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday closed a petition filed by Greeshma, alias Sreekutty, an accused in the Sharon murder case, seeking to shift the trial in the case to a court in Tamil Nadu. The court granted her liberty to raise the issue before the trial court in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to her petition, as the alleged offence of administering poison in drinks to Sharon occurred at her house in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, a court in Kerala lacked the jurisdiction to try the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that as per a recent Supreme Court judgment, the question of territorial jurisdiction could be raised during the trial of a case. The case is pending before the Additional Sessions Judge, Neyyattinkara.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.