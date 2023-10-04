ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of former Thiruvalla coop. bank manager

October 04, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Petitioner directed to surrender before investigation officers within two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by Preetha C.K., former branch manager of the Thiruvalla Urban Cooperative Bank, in a case relating to the misappropriation of bank funds.

The court also directed the petitioner to surrender before the investigation officers within two weeks. If the petitioner does not surrender as directed, the police would be free to arrest her.

The prosecution case was that she along with the secretary had fraudulently created a forged fixed deposit (FD) receipt and withdrawn ₹3.5 lakh belonging to another person.

The court said that considering the allegation against the petitioner, the court was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail as it would hamper a proper investigation.

