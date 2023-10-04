Kerala High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of former Thiruvalla coop. bank manager

October 04, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by Preetha C.K., former branch manager of the Thiruvalla Urban Cooperative Bank, in a case relating to the misappropriation of bank funds.

The court also directed the petitioner to surrender before the investigation officers within two weeks. If the petitioner does not surrender as directed, the police would be free to arrest her.

The prosecution case was that she along with the secretary had fraudulently created a forged fixed deposit (FD) receipt and withdrawn ₹3.5 lakh belonging to another person.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said that considering the allegation against the petitioner, the court was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail as it would hamper a proper investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.