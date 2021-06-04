Kerala High Court directs State govt. to ensure ventilator facility at Tirurangadi taluk hospital

KOCHI

MLA’s petition says many COVID-19 patients died due to non-availability of treatment facilities in Malappuram district

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to take steps to ensure that ventilator facility was made available at the Government Taluk Hospital at Tirurangadi in Malappuram if the hospital did not have such a facility.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaqueand Justice Kauser Edappagath observed that if there were no ventilators available at the hospital, it would have serious impact on the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The directive was passed when a public interest litigation petition filed by K.P.A. Majeed, Indian Union Muslim League leader and Tirurangadi MLA, came up for hearing. According to the petition, the number of ventilators and oxygen beds was inadequate in Malappuram district.

Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted that if the allegation of the petitioner that ventilator facility was not available in the hospital was true, the government would provide them within 24 hours.

He added that as per the 2011 Census, the population of the district was 41 lakh. Of the 34.97 lakh targeted population in the age group of 18 to 44 years, 7.3 lakh had been vaccinated. A total of 5,496 beds, including normal, ICU, and oxygen supported beds were available for COVID-19 patients. It, thus, worked out to one bed per 748 persons. Besides, 145 ventilators were available in the district. The total number of beds for COVID-19 patients available in Tirurangadi was 106, including 68 oxygen-point beds and 18 observation beds.

The petitioner had pointed out that ventilators and oxygen beds available in the district could not cope with the increasing number of cases there. Many COVID-19 patients had lost their lives due to the non-availability of treatment facilities in the district. The COVID control room and war rooms in the district were not working properly and providing correct information to the public, stated the petition.

The court adjourned the hearing on the petition to June 8.