Kerala High Court directs Malappuram Legal Services Authority to inspect houses built by government for tribals at Nilambur

Malappuram Legal Services Authority asked to file report before the court on whether the houses are habitable and if any allotment certificates have been issued to tribals

October 19, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on a writ petition field by Aryadan Shouketh, former chairperson of Nilambur municipality, seeking to provide basic facilities to tribal communities in Nilambur.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on a writ petition field by Aryadan Shouketh, former chairperson of Nilambur municipality, seeking to provide basic facilities to tribal communities in Nilambur. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on October 19 directed the Malappuram Legal Services Authority to visit the houses constructed by the Kerala government for the tribal hamlets at Vaniyampuzha, Erattukuthi, Tharippapetti, and Kumbalappara in Nilambur in four weeks and file a report before the court on whether they are habitable and if any allotment certificates have been issued to the tribals.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on a writ petition field by Aryadan Shouketh, former chairperson of Nilambur municipality, seeking to provide basic facilities to tribal communities in Nilambur. The court directed that the officers concerned should supply the documents relating to the allotment of houses to the tribals to the legal services representative.

When the petition came up for hearing, the State Attorney submitted that the Kerala government was doing everything possible to address the issues faced by the tribals. As for the construction of a bridge cross the Chaliyar river, he said that permission would be issued by the Forest department for constructing approach roads to the bridge in a week, and thereafter, tenders for the bridge construction would be floated. He also submitted that tribals were not willing to come back and reside in the houses built for them.

The petitioner alleged in his plea that the tribals were living in miserable condition due to the inaction of government authorities.

