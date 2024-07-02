Kerala High Court directs government agencies to make pedestrian areas accessible in Kochi

The Kochi Corporation, Public Works department (PWD), Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) should immediately undertake repair and corrective measures on footpaths within their command and render pedestrian areas accessible and at least walkable for citizens, the Kerala High Court has ordered.

Issuing the order on July 1, Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the agencies to file a progress report on the works undertaken on July 25 when the court considers the case next.

The District Collector informed the court that a committee chaired by him was constituted to monitor the activities of the campaign ‘Operation Footpath’. The committee, which has officials of KMRL, CSML, PWD, GCDA, Goshree Islands Development Authority, Kerala Police, Kochi Corporation, and Kalamassery, Thripunithura and Maradu municipalities, will meet at least once a month.

The court noted that it was “really unnerving how much the citizens should suffer, particularly during the monsoon, when pedestrian areas are, in most parts, extremely dangerous, while, in the others, unusable. It really reflects a lack of priority and exposes a belief that pedestrians are not of value. And, this is more pronounced in the case of those who are not fully abled or differently abled because their access to public spaces are severely attenuated if not completely incapacitated.”

The court expressed anguish over the deplorable condition of pedestrian areas and the failure of the authorities to view the issue from a proper perspective despite several orders by the court. Most of the time, the authorities cited the standard reason of lack of resources. However, the court was unable to fathom how the system could cite such reasons when the lives of citizens were in great peril, it noted.

The Government Pleader informed the court that the government was actively considering the restoration of drainage and footpaths on M.G. Road. He sought one month to file a report on the matter.