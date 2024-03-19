Kerala High Court directs CUK to act on suspended assistant professor’s appeal in two weeks

March 19, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the Central University of Kerala (CUK) calling for action within two weeks regarding the petition of Assistant Professor B. Efthikar Ahamed from Comparative English department. Mr. Ahamed is currently under suspension following allegations of sexual harassment involving students.

In response to the petition filed by Mr. Ahamed seeking the annulment of his suspension, the court pointed out the need for “prompt decision” on the matter.

Previously, Mr. Ahamed’s suspension was revoked following a recommendation by the internal grievance redressal committee (ICC). However, subsequent legal proceedings led to the granting of anticipatory bail by the High Court, along with a directive for Mr. Ahamed to refrain from entering the Hozdurg taluk area for two months in connection with a police case.

Mr. Ahamed faced a second suspension for failing to notify the university of these developments, prompting student organisations to stage protests, including blocking the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar.

Mr. Ahamed told media that he had formally requested reinstatement based on the High Court’s order in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor on March 13. The High Court instructed the standing counsel to relay the decision regarding his reinstatement to the university by April 2.

