GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court directs CUK to act on suspended assistant professor’s appeal in two weeks

In response to petition filed by Efthikar Ahamed seeking annulment of his suspension, the court pointed out the need for ‘prompt decision’ on the matter

March 19, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam

The Kerala High Court building in Ernakulam | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the Central University of Kerala (CUK) calling for action within two weeks regarding the petition of Assistant Professor B. Efthikar Ahamed from Comparative English department. Mr. Ahamed is currently under suspension following allegations of sexual harassment involving students.

In response to the petition filed by Mr. Ahamed seeking the annulment of his suspension, the court pointed out the need for “prompt decision” on the matter.

Previously, Mr. Ahamed’s suspension was revoked following a recommendation by the internal grievance redressal committee (ICC). However, subsequent legal proceedings led to the granting of anticipatory bail by the High Court, along with a directive for Mr. Ahamed to refrain from entering the Hozdurg taluk area for two months in connection with a police case.

Mr. Ahamed faced a second suspension for failing to notify the university of these developments, prompting student organisations to stage protests, including blocking the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar.

Mr. Ahamed told media that he had formally requested reinstatement based on the High Court’s order in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor on March 13. The High Court instructed the standing counsel to relay the decision regarding his reinstatement to the university by April 2.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.