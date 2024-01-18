Kerala High Court directive to State Police Chief to ensure that police officers behave in refined manner to public

January 18, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Observing that no citizen in this country is lesser than any other, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State Police Chief to take steps to ensure that police officers behaved in a sophisticated and refined manner towards the public.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that no citizen was lesser than another. This was how the Constitution of India defined each of us. “We are a republic, as our preamble asserts, and this means that every citizen is a sovereign. Police officers are public servants and inevitably they have to deal with their “masters” with the respect the Constitution stipulates.”

The court made the observations when a contempt of court case for violating the court directives against use of abusive language by the police towards the public came up for hearing. When the case came up last time, it was brought to the attention of the court that the sub-inspector (SI) of Alathur police station in Palakkad had used abusive language against a lawyer when he arrived at the station on behalf of his client.

SPC appears online

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb who appeared before the court online as directed by the court submitted that the SI had been transferred and given warning. Besides, an inquiry had been initiated and actions would be taken against him based on the inquiry report. He added that steps were being taken to reform the Police department. He further submitted that an additional circular would be issued giving a stern warning to all officers to ensure that no abusive language was used against citizens. No officer could be allowed to act in a manner contrary to the earlier circular banning the use of offensive words.

The court noted that the police officers were given strict training to maintain their composure even in the most difficult situations. They should not be guided by anger and must maintain their composure. It added that the citizens respected the police not out of fear but out of their respect for the law. Quick and strong actions should be taken against officers who violated the order of the court and misbehaved with citizens.

Notice issued

The court also issued notice to the former Alathur SI and asked him either to engage a lawyer or appear in person before the court.