Kerala High Court directive to spices board to consider cardamom growers’ demand

Cardamom Growers’ Association seeks to withdraw board’s decision to pool cardamom in auction conducted by it and to allow only growers/planters to pool/sell cardamom through e-auction

March 11, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has directed the Spices Board of India to consider and take a decision on a representation made by the Cardamom Growers’ Association seeking to withdraw its decision to pool cardamom in auction conducted by the board and to allow only growers/planters to pool/sell cardamom through e-auction at Puttady and Bodinayakanur.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive recently while allowing a writ petition filed by the association. According to the petition, despite strong objections made by the petitioner and others, the board allowed the dealers to pool cardamom in auction. The law provided only the growers/planters to pool or sell cardamom in licensed auction centres.

Fixing limit

The petitioner pointed out that the board had also decided to introduce a system whereby the auctioneer would not be allowed to pool/trade beyond a fixed upper limit in an auction. By a circular issued in 2022 the board had allowed the dealers to pool up to 25 tonnes in an auction, which was also violative of the Cardamon (Licencing and Marketing ) Rules.

The petitioner had made a representation to the board highlighting the difficulties and hardship faced by the cardamom growers due to the board’s decision and sought to withdraw the decision. However, it had not yet taken a decision on its representation.

