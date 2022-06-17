Kerala High Court directive to KSRTC on fixing schedule

June 17, 2022 18:59 IST

Present schedules violate Motor Transport Workers Act: petition

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to explain how schedules are fixed and what considerations go into it while doing so.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition alleging that the present schedules had violated the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961 as the employees were being forced to work more than eight hours a day.

Counsel for the KSRTC submitted that the schedules are fixed after considering all the aspects, including the workload of the employees, and also the efficiency and profitability to be achieved.

The court said it wanted to know the foolproof mechanism for fixing the schedules of the trips, which would not violate the statutory scheme either.