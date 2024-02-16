ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court directive to Idukki Collector on eviction

February 16, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Idukki District Collector to convene a meeting with the Santhanpara panchayat secretary and find out the possibility of rehabilitating  those evicted from government land at Poopara following a court directive.

The Bench comprising Justice Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen also directed the District Collector to find  out whether the evictees could be rehabilitated in land in possession of the panchayat.

The court passed the order recently on a petition filed by five evictees from the government land at Poopara.

