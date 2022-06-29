Kerala High Court directive to film certification board on Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaduva

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objection of a person who claims that the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaduva is a portrayal of his life with certain defaming additions to it.

The order came on a petition filed by Jose Kuruvinakkunnel against the proposed release of the film. He submitted that the protagonist, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, was a portrayal of his own life. Mr. Kuruvinakkunnel had filed an objection to the granting of certification to the movie. He also pleaded that he be heard before the film was certified for release.

The court directed the CBFC to hear the petitioner through a video conference on July 4.