Kerala High Court directive to ensure safety of people during ‘Balitharpanam’

Published - July 31, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government and the State Police Chief to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of those performing ‘Balitharpanam’ at various places in the State on Karkidaka Vavu on August 3.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Harisankar V. Menon also ordered that Balitharpanam at places around temples under the respective Devaswom boards be regulated by engaging qualified priests. The court also directed district administrations and the police to take necessary steps to regulate activities in connection with Balitharpanam and to ensure that no one was exploited on the day.

The court issued the order while disposing of a writ petition by Bharatheeya Jyothisha Vichara Sangham against the alleged regulation by the State government and Devaswom boards on the conduct of Balitharpanam in public places like Shangumugham, Thirumullavaram, Varkala and Kozhikode beaches.

