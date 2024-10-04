GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court convicts eight accused acquitted in the 2015 murder of a DYFI worker

C.K. Shibin of Nadapuram was murdered by an armed gang, allegedly owing allegiance to the Indian Union Muslim League, at Vellur, near Thooneri

Published - October 04, 2024 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday found guilty seven accused who were acquitted by the Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court in the murder of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist C.K. Shibin of Nadapuram.

The prosecution case was that Shibin, 19, was murdered by an armed gang, allegedly owing allegiance to the Indian Union Muslim League, at Vellur, near Thooneri, around 10 p.m. on January 22, 2015.  The Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) had acquitted all the 17 accused in the murder case on the ground that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court ordered the accused to appear before it on October 15 for hearing them on the sentences to be awarded to them.

The accused

Those convicted by the High Court are first accused Ismail, his brother and second accused Muneer, third accused Aslam, fourth accused Siddique, fifth accused Muhammed Anees, sixth accused Shuhaib, 15th accused Jasim, and 16th accused Samad. 

The Bench passed the order on an appeal filed by the State government against the acquittal of the accused.

